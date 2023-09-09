Luton Airport staff deliver baby in departures lounge
Staff at an airport have expressed relief after they helped deliver a baby inside a departures lounge.
The mother, who did not speak English, was flying from London Luton Airport, on her way home to Bulgaria when she went into labour.
A pilot made the initial 999 call with staff, then following instructions over the phone from the ambulance service.
The baby was wrapped in a blanket from a shop in the terminal after being born at 08:00 BST on Sunday morning.
As the mum did not speak English, a security officer who spoke Bulgarian was used as a translator.
Terminal manager Melanie Horwood, who delivered the baby, said staff just wanted to help as best they could.
"It's really funny how the adrenaline kicks in and you just realise there's a job to be done, somebody's in distress, somebody's needs some help, you've just got to really go for it," she said.
Megan Bryne, a call handler for East of England Ambulance Service, said she has helped deliver eight babies but this was "definitely a one-in-a-million call."
She added: "You got that added challenge that she's in a very public area."
Ms Horwood organised screens to provide privacy and blocked off the area from other passengers.
Some passengers and staff broke into applause once it was clear the baby was safely delivered.
Alex Moldovan, a guest experience ambassador at the airport, held the mother's hand through the whole experience.
She said: "When I saw the baby, it was crying, I wanted to cry as well as it was so emotional".
East of England Paramedics took the mum and baby to hospital to be checked over, both were healthy and later discharged from hospital
The mother and baby have since returned home.
