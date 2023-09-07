Bedfordshire PC sacked for sexual relationship with crime victim
A police officer who started a sexual relationship with a victim of a crime has been sacked.
PC Dermot Dunne, of Bedfordshire Police allegedly gave her a sedative before attacking her.
He is the 10th officer sacked by the force for gross misconduct in the past 12 months, five of whom were dismissed for sexual offences.
Chief Constable Trevor Rodenhurst said Mr Dunne's behaviour was "abhorrent" and moved to reassure the public.
Following a four day hearing it was determined PC Dunne's conduct amounted to gross misconduct.
The hearing heard he started a relationship with the woman in 2005 when she was a victim of crime.
Mr Rodenhurst said the force had a zero tolerance for misconduct, particularly sexual offences.
He said: "The behaviour of PC Dunne was appalling and completely unacceptable.
"There is simply no place in our organisation for anyone capable of such abhorrent behaviour and we will continue to do everything possible to root out any individual who falls short of the high standards I demand of our officers and staff.
"We know behaviour and cases such as this will concern our communities. But I want to reassure people that we are determined to identify anyone in our ranks who behaves like this and get them out of policing for good," he added.
The victim did not support a criminal investigation after it was reported last year and was passed to the force's professional standards department.
Mr Dunne, who was suspended following the report, will be placed on the College of Policing barred list, banning him from returning to policing or other similar professions.
