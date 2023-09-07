High Wycombe: Police identify body of man found in road as Karl Stanislaus
Police have identified a man whose body was found in a road.
Karl Stanislaus, 44, from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, was found "with significant injuries" on Bowden Lane in the town at about 22:00 BST on Tuesday, Thames Valley Police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services.
The cause of his death is not yet known. A Home Office post-mortem examination is due to take place on Friday.
Police have opened a murder investigation and said officers would likely remain at the scene "for several days" while investigations continued.
Det Supt Kevin Brown said: "First and foremost, my thoughts are with the family of Mr Stanislaus, who are being supported at this extremely difficult time.
"I am again appealing for any witnesses, or anybody who feels they may have any information about this incident to get in touch with Thames Valley Police."
He said detectives were particularly keen to hear from anybody who was using, or close to, Bowden Lane and its continuation footpath towards Sierra Road and Carolina Drive between 21:00 and 22:00 on Tuesday.
"In addition, I'd ask anyone who used the disused railway footpath that runs from the A40 London Road South that crosses Bowden Lane down to the junction of Bassetsbury Lane to get in touch," he said.
"Anybody using these areas may hold valuable information, without knowing, regarding the incident."
He added that there would continue to be a visible police presence in the area.
"I would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding over the last few days," he said.
"I know incidents such as this will cause concern, but I would reassure the community that we are progressing our investigation to bring those responsible to justice."
