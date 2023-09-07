Man who killed Milton Keynes neighbour had history of mental illness
A killer shot dead by police after holding a toddler hostage and beating his neighbour to death had a history of mental illness.
Odichukwumma Igweani, 24, attacked the two-year-old boy in a flat in Milton Keynes in June 2021.
His neighbour, Richard Woodcock, 38, went into the flat to help but was killed with a 4kg (8.8lb) kettlebell.
Assistant coroner Sean Cummings said an assessment that "may have averted the tragedy" had not taken place.
In a Prevention of Future Deaths Report, Mr Cummings said Igweani's mother had made "repeated attempts to secure mental health assessment and care".
Igweani, a Nigerian-born footballer known as Kelvin, attacked the boy at the flat in Denmead, Two Mile Ash, on 26 June 2021.
Attempts to Taser Igweani failed and and he barricaded himself in a bedroom with the boy. Armed police forced entry and he was shot in the chest.
An inquest earlier this year concluded he was lawfully killed. An earlier inquest found Mr Woodcock had been unlawfully killed. The boy survived.
Mr Cummings said before Igweani's death, evidence showed he had been suffering from undiagnosed mental health problems, which had deteriorated over several months and "was obvious to those who knew him".
Attempts to secure mental health assistance for him were unsuccessful, as no formal assessments were made.
His mental health "spiralled significantly" in the four days before he died, for which he was "unable to access adequate mental health care and attention".
People who are not registered with an NHS GP in Milton Keynes might obtain emergency mental health care at the city's hospital emergency department, but Igweani's mother was "not directed clearly by the professionals she did have contact with" to take him there, the report said.
No mental health care was received because there was no engagement with A&E, the crisis team or any other mental health services, it added.
"There was a gap which Kelvin fell through and he did not receive either mental health assessment or care," Mr Cummings said.
"It [is] not possible to say that the failure to receive assessment or care resulted in Kelvin attempting to take the lives of others and succeeding in taking the life of his male neighbour.
"It was clear that the lack of clear information and direction in regard to how to obtain that mental health assessment or care, contributed to Kelvin not presenting for assessment, which may possibly have averted the tragic events.
"This in turn raises the prospect that others, in similar predicaments may also be unable to obtain the care required.
"In my opinion there is a risk that future deaths could occur unless action is taken."
The report has been sent to the Central North West London NHS Foundation Trust, the Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board and the Red House Surgery in Bletchley, which have until 10 October to formally respond.
A spokesman for the BLMK Integrated Care Board and the NHS trust said: "We are now in receipt of the coroner's report and we will consider how local health and care services can respond to the matters it raises."
The Red House Surgery has been been approached for comment.
