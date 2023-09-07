Luton Airport shuttle buses join Ukraine war effort
Three former airport shuttle busses have been donated for use in the Ukraine war effort.
Bus operator Go-Ahead donated the vehicles previously used by London Luton Airport to the Swindon Humanitarian Aid Partnership.
The buses were used until March when the airport launched a new driverless shuttle service.
They are now primarily being used as transport for Ukrainian soldiers with their Luton Airport livery intact.
A team of volunteer drivers drove the busses to their new home.
Spokesperson for the Go-Ahead Group, Andrew Clark, said it was good the buses could be "put to good use, as a small contribution to Ukraine's war effort".
A fourth bus, owned by one of Go-Ahead's local bus companies, was donated to Ukraine in May and is now being used a field hospital.
