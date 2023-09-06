High Wycombe: Murder probe launched after man found in road
Detectives have begun a murder investigation after a body was found in a road.
A man was discovered "with significant injuries" in Bowden Lane, High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire at about 22:00 BST on Tuesday, Thames Valley Police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The force said it was at a "very early stage of the investigation" and neither the identity of the man or the cause of death was known.
Det Supt Kevin Brown said: "We have a very large public scene-watch in place while our investigation commences and I appreciate that this will cause disruption in the local community.
"I know that incidents such as this will cause concern but we have a number of officers at the scene, so please don't hesitate to talk to them to address your concerns."
He also called for anyone who was in the area on Tuesday evening, or anyone had any dash cam footage, to contact them.
