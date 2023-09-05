Wayne Rogers will not give evidence in dress-up attack case
A man accused of dressing up as a woman and abusing a drunken victim will not give evidence.
Wayne Rogers, 47, wore a wig and fake breasts when he targeted a man, 20, who had been out drinking in Bishop's Stortford, Hertfordshire, last September, a jury was told.
Prosecutors allege he "preys" on young men and "abuses them".
Barrister Alex Wright said Rogers would not go into the witness box and did not intend to call any other evidence.
Mr Rogers has pleaded not guilty to assault by penetration, two offences of sexual assault and two offences of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.
