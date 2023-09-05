Hertfordshire libraries and offices having concrete checked by council
A county's public buildings including libraries, fire stations and offices are being investigated for concrete that is susceptible to collapsing.
Hertfordshire County Council, which is already checking up to 100 schools for the material, has started surveying other authority-owned sites.
A spokesperson said buildings built between 1959 and 1989 had already been investigated and nothing was found.
Those built between 1950 and 1958, and 1990 and 1995, would be checked next.
The county council owns a range of buildings that include libraries, day centres, fire stations and offices.
It said school buildings would remain the priority.
Initially it was thought a further 120 Hertfordshire schools would need to be surveyed, in line with government guidance, but it is thought that number is now less than 100.
Across the country, the Department for Education has contacted more than 100 educational settings asking them to vacate buildings that have reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC), until new surveys have been carried out.
The lightweight concrete was used in construction decades ago, but in many cases its lifespan has expired and it is at risk of collapsing.
