School concrete crisis: Buckinghamshire school hopes to avoid disruption
Some pupils at a Buckinghamshire secondary school will move to remote learning after the potential discovery of crumbling concrete on site.
Surveys confirmed reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) was present at Waddesdon Church of England School.
RAAC was found in the restaurant and central block where subjects including English, drama and music are taught.
Head teacher Matthew Abbot said disruption to children would be kept "to an absolute minimum".
Students in years seven, eight and 12 would continue to attend the school for face-to-face learning, while years nine, 10, 11 and 13 move to remote learning.
Buckinghamshire Council said it was investigating the presence of the concrete in the county's schools to establish which buildings, if any, were structurally unsafe.
Anita Cranmer, cabinet member for education and children's services, said it was the council's "highest priority to ensure the safety of students and staff" and minimising disruption to school life.
