St Albans 20mph zone planned by council
- Published
Residents in a cathedral city are being asked for their views on plans to introduce a 20mph (32km/h) zone in some areas.
Hertfordshire County Council wants to put the restrictions in place in central and south St Albans.
It said the aim was to "make it easier and safer" for pedestrians and cyclists and "improve safety for all road users".
A consultation is due to end on 9 October.
Plans show the proposed zone bordered by London Road between the Peacock junction and Alma Road in the city centre, which then extends south into Cottonmill - as far as streets including Holyrood Crescent and Butterfield Lane.
The authority said lowering the speed limit would "reduce the likelihood and severity of injury" by "encouraging vehicle drivers to adopt appropriate and safe speeds".
It added it would also be necessary to introduce 40mph (64km/h) "buffer zones", for vehicles to transition between 20mph and the national speed limit.
In addition, the council recently said that road closures initially brought in to help with the pandemic, which continued in the city centre in a trial pedestrianisation project, would "change focus" in the autumn.
The High Street will reopen to traffic all week, having previously been closed at weekends, and George Street will shut to traffic at weekends only.
The banning of vehicles in Market Place, Spencer Street and Upper Dagnall Street would be made permanent.
Phil Bibby, the councillor responsible for highways and transport, said: "We've listened to residents and businesses, and it's clear that the closures on High Street and George Street aren't working the way we'd hoped.
"We'll continue monitoring traffic, air quality and footfall in the area to see how they're affected by reopening these roads."
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830