Roman coins find in Buckinghamshire declared treasure
Roman coins found by a metal detectorist have been declared treasure.
The seven coins, which were found near Mursley in Buckinghamshire, date back to around the 2nd Century.
The oldest coin in the hoard, found in February 2022, was dated between AD 77 and 78.
The find joins more than 6,000 roman coins the British Museum has recorded as being found in Buckinghamshire.
Assistant coroner Alison McCormick, of Beaconsfield Coroner's Court, concluded the hoard met criteria of being treasure under Treasure Act.
The find contained three silver Denari and four copper alloy coins.
Metal detecting and the law
- No search can begin until permission has been given by the landowner
- All finds belong to the landowner
- Any find in England, Wales and Northern Ireland that is more than 300 years old, made of gold or silver, or found with gold or silver artefacts, could be treasure under the 1996 Treasure Act
- These must be reported to the appropriate county finds liaison officer
Source: Portable Antiquities Scheme
Dr Eleanor Ghey, curator of Iron Age and Roman coin hoards at the British Musuem, said finds like this helped "understand the bigger picture of Roman occupation on a national and local level".
Three of the coins, made from silver, were well preserved, indicating they might not have been in circulation long before being buried.
