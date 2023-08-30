Luton Town ask for 'patience' as revamped stand opens
- Published
A Premier League football club's chief executive has asked for "patience" after it opened a new £10m stand.
Newly-promoted Luton Town hosted their first game of the season at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday, having postponed an earlier match so it could bring the Bobbers Stand up to league standards.
The Hatters beat League Two side Gillingham 3-2 in the Carabao Cup tie.
CEO Gary Sweet asked fans to "please bear with us" after opening the stand, adding: "We are all learning in this."
Tuesday's fixture doubled up as a test event, with the revamped stand at 75% capacity.
Tickets in the Bobbers Stand were distributed among staff, contractors, displaced hospitality guests and members of the local community affected by the redevelopment works in and around Kenilworth Road.
"To get feedback from those people is really, really important to us," said Mr Sweet.
Luton will play their first home Premier League game of the season - their first top flight fixture since 1992 - in Friday's match against West Ham United.
Speaking to BBC Three Counties Radio, Mr Sweet said: "On Friday we'll do the whole thing again with match ticket holders where there's 100% capacity and then we'll learn more.
"There is going to be a lot of change going on here. Within a couple of games it will all settle down to a behaviour and a habit and you'll love it again - I hope - that's what we're going to aim for."
Luton won the Championship play-offs in May to earn promotion to the top tier.
The Hatters, who were a non-league side as recently as 2014, have been spending about £10m on "pretty much rebuilding" the Bobbers Stand, to meet Premier League requirements for broadcasters.
Luton hope to complete a move to a new 23,000-capacity stadium at Power Court in the town centre by 2026.
