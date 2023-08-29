Carol Morgan: Couple deny conspiracy to murder ex-wife
- Published
A couple in their 70s have denied any involvement in the murder of the man's first wife 42 years ago.
The body of 36-year-old Carol Morgan was found in her shop, Morgan's Store, in Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire.
Allen Morgan, 73, and Margaret Morgan, 74, of Stanstead Crescent, Brighton, are accused of conspiracy to murder following a cold case investigation.
They pleaded not guilty during an appearance at Luton Crown Court and were released on bail.
A trial date has been set for 9 April.
Mr Morgan and Margaret Morgan, his second wife, were arrested in July following the reopening of cold case inquiry in 2018 by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit.
Police said Carol Morgan died after being repeatedly struck with a sharp and heavy weapon at her shop on Finch Crescent in Linslade. She was found on 13 August 1981.
