Hemel Hempstead: Elderly man dies after car crashes into van
A man died when the car he was driving collided with a parked van.
Hertfordshire Police said the man, aged in his 90s, was travelling along Warners End Road, towards Leighton Buzzard Road, in Hemel Hempstead at 11:07 BST on Saturday.
Emergency services including the ambulance service attended but the man, who was the sole occupant of a blue Ford Fusion, died at the scene.
Police appealed for information, witnesses and dashcam footage.
Sgt Mark Casey, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: "Our thoughts are with the man's family at this very difficult time."
