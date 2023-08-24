Buckinghamshire cardiac arrest survivor's search for CPR saviour
A man who survived a cardiac arrest outside a pub wants to find the stranger he believes saved his life.
Julian Penge said the quick-thinking pub-goer came to his aid outside the Royal Saracen's Head in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, on 10 August.
The stranger managed to resuscitate him before he was taken by air ambulance to the John Radcliffe hospital in Oxford.
Mr Penge said he wanted to repay the man, adding: "I may have ruined their meal."
He has put up posters in the pub in a bid to find the Good Samaritan, who performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on Mr Penge when he collapsed on the pavement, hitting his head.
Mr Penge said other customers in the pub also came to his aid, helping to stem the blood from the head wound and holding up an umbrella to shield him from the sun.
Although Mr Penge has no memory of the incident, which resulted in him receiving a pacemaker, he said he was "very, very lucky" that somebody in the pub knew CPR.
He plans to thank the person who helped save his life by buying them a drink, adding: "Obviously I may have ruined their meal, so I'd be happy to buy them a meal as well."
Mr Penge's daughter, Nathalie, said she would give the stranger a "massive hug" and "big thankyou" and said the experienced had encouraged her to learn CPR herself.
