Stewartby film studio plans approved at former quarry site
Construction on a new film studio at a former quarry has been approved following a council planning meeting.
Plans for the studio in Houghton Conquest, near Stewartby, were approved by Central Bedfordshire Council.
Home of Production wants to build a new base at Quest Pit, and said it would create 1,400 jobs and bring millions of pounds into the local economy.
During the debate some councillors voiced concerns the studio could have a negative impact on local wildlife.
A decision on the plans had been previously deferred after an error where councillors decided not all the relevant information had been presented to them.
The development, off Ampthill Road, would include multiple sound stages, workshops and on-site accommodation for staff.
Home of Production said the studio would be a "sustainable development" and previously mentioned "a rewilded water body, a central boulevard and canal" to create "a healthy and sustainable working environment".
The site would cover 1,587,000 sq ft (14.7 hectares) in the Bedfordshire countryside and the film company hoped it would become operational by 2025.
