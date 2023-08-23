Nadine Dorries should lose Tory whip - Lib Dem leader Davey
The leader of the Liberal Democrats has joined calls for Rishi Sunak to "sack" Nadine Dorries, calling the Mid Bedfordshire MP a "dosser".
Sir Ed Davey made the comments on a visit to Ampthill, where he met constituents angry about her absence.
Ms Dorries said she would stand down "with immediate effect" in June in protest at not receiving a peerage.
"Nadine is letting down the people of Mid Bedfordshire," Sir Ed said. "She's totally absent."
Ms Dorries - whose claim that Mr Sunak removed her peerage nomination has been denied by Downing Street - has said she was delaying her exit while she investigated why she was refused a seat in the House of Lords.
She insisted she was "working daily with constituents".
Although the PM does not have the power to make someone stand down as an MP, Sir Ed said Mr Sunak should remove the Conservative whip from Ms Dorries.
"Rishi Sunak should sack Nadine Dorries today. He should have done it weeks ago," he said.
"Nadine is letting down the people of Mid Bedfordshire. She's totally absent. She said she'd resign and she doesn't. People are pretty angry locally."
Mr Sunak previously said the former culture secretary's voters "aren't being properly represented", but has not moved to expel her, prompting Sir Ed to call him "weak".
"I can't remember the last time she was in the area; she should show up or shove off," local Ampthill resident Carole Richardson said.
Penny Ling, 72, branded the MP an "absolute disgrace".
She said she had never seen Ms Dorries since she was first elected in 2005, adding that her last known constituency office in the town of Shefford was closed down some years ago and was now a dance studio.
Ms Dorries, who hosts a weekly chat show on Talk TV, has written a book titled The Plot: The Political Assassination Of Boris Johnson, to be published in September.
She has not spoken in the House of Commons since June 2022.
Labour's candidate Alistair Strathern, who hopes to take Mid Bedfordshire once Ms Dorries formally resigns and triggers a by-election, said there had long been a "real sense of frustration" in the community.
"People have felt neglected and under-represented in Parliament and the fact that she's been able to come out and say she was resigning with immediate effect and then just continue doing nothing for weeks and weeks, leaving people completely in limbo, is really driving people to their wits' end," he said.
He said the area's feeling of abandonment was highlighted by the recent public statements by the "normally very apolitical" Shefford Town Council and Flitwick Town Council demanding Ms Dorries' exit.
Ms Dorries secured a 24,000 majority at the 2019 general election in the seat, which the Conservative Party has held since 1931.
Lib Dem candidate Emma Holland-Lindsay said: "When I'm knocking on doors, lifelong Conservatives are saying to me 'I will not be voting Conservatives this time' because they're so angry and fed up."
Ms Dorries will not be able to formally resign and trigger a by-election until MPs return from their summer recess.
Sir Ed indicated the Lib Dems were ready to work cross-party with any other MPs who want to force Ms Dorries to step down once Parliament returns.
Fellow Tory MPs have also voiced their anger at their colleague's failure to follow through on her vow to quit.
Conservative MP Damian Green accused her of "damaging Parliament" and said it would be "in everyone's interest if she just went".
The prime minister, Mid Bedfordshire Conservatives and Ms Dorries have been contacted for comment.
