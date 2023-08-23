Married Olney couple's tumours diagnosed a year apart
A husband and wife who have both been diagnosed with brain tumours have called for more investment in research.
Colin Jamieson, 59, from Emberton near Olney, Buckinghamshire, had headaches, sickness and tiredness for at least three years before he was diagnosed with two tumours in July 2018.
His wife Anita, 45, was told she had a meningioma just over a year later.
Mrs Jamieson said it was "debilitating" and wanted people to recognise the disease's "indiscriminate nature".
The couple have been backing Brain Tumour Research's campaign, which has been calling on the government to ring-fence £110m of current and new funding towards the national investment in research.
According to the charity, brain tumours killed more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer.
Mrs Jamieson said her husband had impaired hearing and was being monitored with regular scans, having undergone multiple operations and radiotherapy.
"Colin's memory is horrific and he has trouble processing things as a result of his brain tumours," she said.
She added they had to shut the transport company he used to run and after he recovered from surgery, it became apparent he was unable to process information.
"His personality has also massively changed as a result of everything he's been through," she said.
"He was always pretty easy-going but he now gets angry... Colin's still loving and kind, but very different to the man I knew before."
She said she was shocked and scared for their daughter when she received her own brain tumour diagnosis in September 2019.
"I'm relieved Colin is still here and, although some days are tough, I try to remain grateful for what we have now. We could have been in a very different position and my heart breaks for all those who are," she said.
Brain Tumour Research said Mr and Mrs Jamieson's stories were a "stark reminder of the indiscriminate nature of this disease" and it was thankful for their support.
The Department of Health and Social Care said the government had specifically allocated £40m for research in brain cancer, on top of £1bn a year for wider health research.
"We've invested in every suitable research application made and the funding will continue to be available for further studies to develop new treatments and therapies for brain tumours," a spokesman said.
"To encourage further successful applications, we are investing in infrastructure, workshops for researchers and training for clinicians."