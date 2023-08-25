Milton Keynes: Basketball star's summer club sees demand rise
A charity which runs a free summer club for teenagers says the cost-of-living crisis has seen demand soar.
The 5 On It Foundation runs the programme with Milton Keynes Council to provide activities and meals for children during the school holidays.
The Buckinghamshire charity aims to provide young people with role models in sports and the creative arts.
Founder and former Team GB basketball player Peter Bakare said he wants to create the same opportunities he had.
Mr Bakare, 34, said a similar programme he attended as a child propelled him to excel in his sport, representing his country at the London Olympics in 2012.
He said he felt it was "so important" for him to create the same opportunities for other young people today.
"That's why we have other professional coaches here, but other professions as well, to say 'if you do the same thing you can make it too'," he said.
14-year-old Kaeleb said it was "amazing that I get to do this", as basketball "is a big part of who I am."
"They push you to do things you normally wouldn't, like step out of your boundaries," he said.
And Destinee, 12, said she's "really happy" to attend the club.
"It just takes the weight off me, because sometimes I feel like there's a burden on me like I have nothing to do - and now I have so much to do," she said.
Parent Delma Merryfield said: "It gives them something to do instead of sitting in their room watching the phone all day".
She said it is "amazing" that the club is free, "because we don't have to spend unnecessary money that we haven't got."
Sinead Bateman, whose son attends, added: "It is really expensive at the moment, trying to pick all different things to do.
"Because of his passion for basketball, he was really intrigued and happy about coming here."
Co-founder Lolly Marlborough, 38, said she was shocked when some children attending the club revealed how hungry they were.
"We started running anti-gang programmes and young people asked, 'Do we get food?'" she said.
"They said, 'If I get food, I can play, because I'm hungry'."
Meals are provided in collaboration with Milton Keynes Cookery School and other volunteers.
"You can't play sport and run around for hours if you're hungry," said Ms Marlborough.
Ms Marlborough added that while MK Council funded places for children who get free school meals, the Milton Keynes Christian Centre approached her, offering to support other children too.
"It's really a time that as a community we can come together and help," she said.