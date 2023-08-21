Nadine Dorries has 'abandoned' Mid Bedfordshire voters - council
- Published
A second council has urged Nadine Dorries to immediately step down as Tory MP for Mid Bedfordshire, saying she had "abandoned the local area".
Shefford Town Council has written to Ms Dorries accusing her of having "scant interest" in her constituency.
Ms Dorries announced in June she would quit after she failed to receive a peerage, but she is yet to formally do so.
"Nine weeks have now passed and you have not resigned," said Shefford Town Council in a letter, which it has also published on X (formerly Twitter).
The council also raised questions about Ms Dorries's commitment to her role as MP, as she has not spoken in the Commons since July 2022 and last voted in April.
'Effective representation'
The letter, signed by Shefford mayor Ken Pollard, raised the "town's concerns and frustration" at the "continuing lack of representation for the people of Mid Bedfordshire".
It also accused Ms Dorries of an "aversion to attending local events or services" and acting "in direct violation of the seven principles of public life" - a series of rules established after the Nolan Committee's inquiry into standards that should be upheld by any public office-holder.
The council said the move was not political, but that it was acting "regardless of party politics".
"Our residents desperately need effective representation now," it said.
The Labour MP Sir Chris Bryant has proposed tabling a motion in Parliament requiring an MP to attend the Commons.
He has suggested that if they failed to do so, they could be found in contempt and could face suspension and a by-election.
Ms Dorries, a health minister and then secretary of state for digital, culture, media and sport under former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has been approached for comment.
