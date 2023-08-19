World Cup: 'We dreamed about things like this,' says Luton Lioness
An original Lioness who played for an England women's team in its first major tournament said although they were not recognised as "official", they helped make football what it is today.
Mary Blake, 69, won a bronze medal for an England Ladies team in 1969 during the very first women's European Championship in Italy.
Ms Blake, who lives in Luton, is a huge fan of the England women's squad.
She said she would "cry in jubilation" if they went on to win.
Ms Blake was just 16 when she played for her country.
Recalling her time at the first women's European Championship, she said: "When we were playing... we played in the biggest stadium in Italy at the time, Juventus' stadium, and it was incredible.
"I was only 16 years of age - we had big crowds then and it was on television, and we did get publicity when we came back - it was in the newspapers.
"But it was all unofficial and our team still is unofficial - they've given caps to those from, I think, 1972 onwards - so for 69, 70 and 71, we're the 'unofficials', so we've still not been recognised properly really.
"Although we're not recognised, we're still part of the history and our results are there for people to look at on Google... so that's something I suppose."
Speaking about England's success in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, she said: "We're all elated, phenomenal isn't it?
"We dreamed about things like this, that women would get paid... it's just come such a long way in the last few years really."
Ms Blake said although she was unable to attend the World Cup final, she did watch the Lionesses' Euro 22 win at Wembley.
"When I was at Wembley for the European final, there were people behind us and somebody just happened to mention that I played in that... and one of the girls' mothers said 'if it wasn't for these women, you wouldn't be able to play now'.
"They all cheered us and everything, it was so nice.
"So that's what made me think, if we hadn't played or kept going, it might not be what it is today."
She added: "I hoped I would see the day, and to happen in my lifetime... is even better, so hopefully I'll see it on Sunday.
"I can't wait to see them lifting that trophy on Sunday - I'll probably cry in jubilation."
