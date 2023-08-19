Little Wymondley crash: Horse dies and taxi driver seriously hurt

A602 near Little Wymondley in HertfordshireGoogle
The accident happened on the A602 in Hertfordshire in the early hours of Friday

A horse has died and a taxi driver has been left with life-threatening injuries after the car hit the animal.

It happened in Little Wymondley, near Stevenage at about 04:10 BST on Friday.

Hertfordshire Police said the taxi was travelling westbound on the A602 when it reportedly collided with the horse that had escaped from a nearby field.

A passenger in the taxi was taken to hospital with serious, non-lifechanging injuries and the horse was euthanised at the scene.

Sgt Dan Newton, from the Road Policing Unit, said: "Our inquiries are continuing, and we are appealing for anyone with information to please come forward."

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.