Little Wymondley crash: Horse dies and taxi driver seriously hurt
A horse has died and a taxi driver has been left with life-threatening injuries after the car hit the animal.
It happened in Little Wymondley, near Stevenage at about 04:10 BST on Friday.
Hertfordshire Police said the taxi was travelling westbound on the A602 when it reportedly collided with the horse that had escaped from a nearby field.
A passenger in the taxi was taken to hospital with serious, non-lifechanging injuries and the horse was euthanised at the scene.
Sgt Dan Newton, from the Road Policing Unit, said: "Our inquiries are continuing, and we are appealing for anyone with information to please come forward."
