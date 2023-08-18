Disqualified driver jailed for killing two pedestrians on pavement
- Published
A disqualified driver who mounted a kerb and drove at more than 50mph on a pavement, killing two men, has been jailed.
Jason Campbell, who had been inhaling nitrous oxide, ploughed into pedestrians John Manning and Mark Varney in Bedford on 31 October 2020.
The 34-year-old, of Kempston in Bedford, pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.
He was sentenced to eight years and nine months at Luton Crown Court.
The court heard he was behind the wheel of an Audi S4 in Bromham Road, which has a 30mph limit.
Crashed into wall
The car suddenly veered across the road at speed into the opposite carriageway before mounting the kerb and striking a street sign.
The car then hurtled along the pavement for a further 50m (164ft) at 50mph, with all four wheels on the pavement, the court heard.
It hit 66-year-old Mr Manning, of Bedford, and Mr Varney, 65, from Linslade, near Leighton Buzzard.
The men were walking in opposite directions and were unknown to each other. Both died at the scene.
After the collision, the Audi continued along the pavement then veered back into the road before crashing into a wall outside The Bedford Sixth Form at about 12:30 GMT.
'Highly impaired'
Judge Michael Simon heard Campbell got out of the car and threw an empty canister of nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas. into a bush before returning to where the men laid.
He denied inhaling nitrous oxide but the judge said he was satisfied he had been.
"I am sure the only explanation for the series of events that led to the deaths was that your driving was highly impaired by inhaling nitrous oxide gas," he told Campbell.
Campbell claimed the car - which investigators established had no contributory defects - had problems with its power steering and he had panicked and pressed down on the accelerator.
Mr Manning and Mr Varney would not have thought for a moment their lives would have been bought to such a sudden end when they went walking along the pavement of Bromham Road that day," the judge said.
"It was evident to this court that both victims were loved and loving members of their families and their loss has significantly impacted on their families and friends."
'Sudden and tragic'
Campbell, of Bunyan Road, was also given a three-year driving ban.
After the case, the family of Mr Manning said: "Our wonderful dad was a charitable and big-hearted man.
"He was a loving father, uncle, brother and friend, but mostly a very proud and doting grandpa."
Mr Varney's family said they were "truly devastated to have him ripped from us like this, so suddenly and so tragically".
"He was a kind and loving family man, who has been a huge support to his widowed mother in recent years and was so excited to meet his first grandchild in a few weeks' time."
