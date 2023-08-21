Baldock industrial estate fire started by burning plastic, report finds
A fire that destroyed more than 40 business units was started by the burning of plastic, according to a fire investigation report seen by the BBC.
The report said complaints had been made about the routine "strong smell of burning plastic" at the Baldock Industrial Estate, Hertfordshire.
One witness described "noxious" black smoke coming from a unit just hours before the fire broke out on 11 July.
Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service concluded the fire began accidentally.
The service previously confirmed it started in the flue of a wood-burning water boiler in one of the business units.
But the BBC has now seen the full report, which raises questions about the safety of the boiler and the practice of burning plastic, not just wood.
The report reveals that the fire likely broke out at the Stair Company in units 24-42.
It said a 2020 fire risk assessment for the Stair Company showed "an on-site central heating boiler powered through burning waste wood."
That risk assessment noted the flue "did not appear to conform with the HETAS regulations" (Heating Equipment Testing and Approval Scheme) at the time.
Hertfordshire Fire Group Commander Chris Welsh said that although he could not confirm whether the boiler and flue were being used at the time of the fire, "there is a high likelihood that it began through the burning of waste material - notably plastic bags of sawdust or waste plastic that had accumulated".
He added: "During my investigation, I noted a large quantity of waste plastic and bags of sawdust outside Unit 24-42."
The report also said that witnesses and business owners described "routinely a strong smell of burning".
One of them, Roger Pound, told the BBC: "We'd complained about the smoke and noise. That furnace chimney never stops, it was going all the time. The smoke was choking us down here."
The Stair Company has been approached for comment.
Luis Ferreira, manager of Baldock Tyres which has been on the site for 40 years, said he was "devastated" about the fire.
"I got here pretty early and I actually saw it all go down, bit by bit," Mr Ferreira, who has worked there for 20 years.
"It's like a war zone."
Roger Pound, who runs A & R Pound, a car upholstery business that was set up by his dad, said: "I've been here 43 years. I just can't believe it, I'm gutted.
"I've probably lost about £50,000 worth of stock, plus all the seats. I lost five machines and customers' stuff - I've lost most of my livelihood, really."
Mr Pound said when he arrived at the scene, the area was cordoned off and he could not get into his unit.
"The fireman cut my door open to get two cars and a motorbike out, plus gas bottles," he said.
Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Services and North Herts District Council have been approached for comment.
