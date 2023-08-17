Dunstable Downs: Glider pilot dies in crash during take-off
A glider pilot has died in a crash during take-off.
The London Gliding Club, based at Dunstable Downs, Bedfordshire, said there was a "serious accident" at about 12:30 BST on Wednesday.
The next of kin were aware of the incident and there was no indication yet what caused the crash, the club said.
The Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) sent a team of inspectors to the site to gather evidence.
A club spokeswoman said the British Gliding Association was also investigating, and added: "At the present time there is no indication of the cause of the accident."
An AAIB spokeswoman said on Wednesday: "An accident in Dunstable was reported to the AAIB this afternoon and we have deployed a field team to investigate."
