Stevenage: Ibiza fight death cause cannot be determined, coroner says
- Published
The cause of a British holidaymaker's death in Ibiza "cannot be determined", a coroner has concluded.
Conor Spraggs, 23, from Stevenage, Hertfordshire, died after an altercation on the final day of his holiday in August 2018.
Post mortem tests showed he had suffered chest trauma, Hertfordshire senior coroner Geoffrey Sullivan heard.
Mr Sullivan offered his condolences to Mr Spraggs' family and recorded an open verdict.
The inquest heard that Mr Spraggs, a furniture fitter, was on holiday in San Antonio Paseo, San Antonio, Ibiza.
He was on a night out when the fight took place between other British holidaymakers on the island, the hearing was told.
Police and paramedics attended the scene and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), but Mr Spraggs was confirmed dead at the scene.
Senior coroner Mr Sullivan was told a preliminary post mortem examination took place in Spain, along with a toxicology report provided by the Institute of Legal Medicine in Madrid.
The inquest heard it found "trauma to the chest" but there was no clear, determining factor in Mr Spraggs' death.
Mr Sullivan told the hearing: "There is no substantive conclusion that I can record based on the information I have.
"Based on that, the only conclusion is an open conclusion."
