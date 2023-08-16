Alleged racism halts non-league football game in Bedfordshire
A non-league football match was abandoned after allegations of a racist comment during the game.
The referee stopped the match between Arlesey Town and Potton United after a fight broke out between the two sides on Tuesday night.
Arlesey Town said they were made aware of an "alleged racist comment" directed at one of their coaches.
An assistant referee also got caught up in a row between the two Spartan South Midlands League sides.
Potton United denied allegations that racist remarks were made during the game, and said they would assist the authorities with any investigation.
The Step 5 non-league side said the incident was captured on a Veo sports camera, which teams use to record fixtures.
Arlesey Town Football Club described the incident as a "stain on non-league football" and said they had witness statements and video evidence to supports the club's position.
Bedfordshire Police said they have not received any reports of a crime and they are currently not investigating the incident.
Spartan South Midlands League and Bedfordshire Football Association both declined to comment until they complete their own investigations.
