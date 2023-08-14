'Dosser Dorries' signs 'embarrassing' - Mid Beds Conservative Association
- Published
Banners dotted around a constituency calling MP Nadine Dorries a "dosser" were "embarrassing", the chair of the Mid Bedfordshire Conservatives said.
On 9 June, Ms Dorries said she would stand down with "immediate effect" but has yet to formally do so despite criticisms, including from Rishi Sunak.
Blake Stephenson said there was "nothing locally" he could do to influence the Conservative MP.
Ms Dorries has been approached for comment.
When she announced her departure from the Mid Bedfordshire seat, she said she wanted answers first as to why she had not been given a peerage in Boris Johnson's resignation honours list.
Ms Dorries, whose salary as an MP is £86,584, has not spoken in the Commons since June 2022.
This month, banners have begun to appear in places like Flitwick and other parts of the constituency. The person who put them up has chosen to remain anonymous.
Mr Stephenson has been the association's chair for two-and-a-half years and said his relationship with Ms Dorries was "very cordial" and "very much a two-way relationship".
He told the BBC they last met in person at a memorial for Queen Elizabeth II in Flitwick last year, but spoke regularly on the phone and via WhatsApp.
However, as a constituent too, he admitted to being "frustrated", as others in Mid Beds became increasingly vocal about the situation.
"We're in this space where trust in politics is low, so it's really important our elected representatives do what they say they will do," he said.
Mr Stephenson said he had seen the banners and said: "It's embarrassing it's come to this, but these are legitimate protests."
Local associations select candidates for elections and the Conservatives have chosen Festus Akinbusoye to stand in any upcoming by-election.
However, until Ms Dorries stands down, him and the other six candidates are fighting a phoney campaign war, which Mr Stephenson stressed he could not change.
"I've emails, calls and letters asking us to do something. Deselect her et cetera, but none of these things are in my power.
"I can try to influence our MP, but that's only a soft influence and I can't force anything to happen.
"In a way that's right as Nadine was elected by the people of Mid Bedfordshire, so it would be totally improper for the association to remove her."
Mr Stephenson admitted to having concerns his party's chances of keeping the historically safe Tory seat were being harmed.
"I'm worried they could be, but I think once Nadine has resigned people will look to the future and will judge candidates on their own merits. That's why it would be worthwhile for everybody to have clarity."
He told the BBC none of his recent communication with Ms Dorries suggested she had changed her mind, but he was not expecting a formal announcement this month.
"The earliest realistic opportunity will be in September when Parliament sits again," he said.
