Woman, in 90s, dies in three-vehicle crash near Hatfield
A woman in her 90s has died after three vehicles crashed on Wednesday night.
It happened on the Great North Road (A1000) in Brookmans Park, south of Hatfield, Hertfordshire, at about 19:45 BST.
The crash involved a blue Ford Fiesta, a VW Transporter van and a white Mitsubishi Outlander.
The woman, a passenger in the Ford, died at the scene and the car's driver was seriously injured. Police have appealed for witnesses.
