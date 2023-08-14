Keith Lemon and other celebrities join Hitchin art fundraiser
- Published
Celebrities including Keith Lemon and Joe Lycett have taken part in an art project to raise money for charity.
Artist Sarah Graham, from Hitchin, invited more than 150 artists to create camper van pictures for an auction that will benefit the Samaritans.
Ms Graham wanted to raise money for the charity which "provided a lifeline" when she suffered from depression.
Other celebrities taking part in Samarivans include musicians James Bay and Kim Wilde.
The auction for the work begins on 22 September but paintings can currently be viewed online.
Sarah Graham, who is based in Hertfordshire, is best known for creating the Souvenir album cover for the Kaiser Chief frontman Ricky Wilson - who has also donated a drawing to the charity project.
Inspiration for Samarivans came from Background Bob, a project by a teenage boy Noah that involved Ed Sheeran.
Ms Graham, who is currently in remission for bipolar disorder, said she feels "passionately about fundraising to say thank you to such a wonderful charity that has saved my life more than once".
Ilsa Hawtin, director of North Herts and Stevenage Samaritans said she is "over the moon with the idea" and the money raised will help with their future plans to move to a larger premises.
Ms Graham, who has spent 22 years working as a full-time artist, hopes the fundraiser will "help others onto a path of recovery."