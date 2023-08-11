Wrestlingworth large field and barn fire tackled by crews
Crews from three counties have dealt with a two-acre field and barn fire.
Bedfordshire Fire Service was called to the standing crop fire in Wrestlingworth, near Biggleswade, on Thursday afternoon.
It said firefighters worked to get it under control and to ensure cylinders within the storage barn were cooled to stop them exploding.
It was put out successfully and crews remained at the scene to monitor it, it added.
Crews from across Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire used hose reels, jets and an ultra-high pressure lance.
