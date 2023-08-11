Wrestlingworth large field and barn fire tackled by crews

A fire in WrestlingworthBedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service
Emergency services were called to Wrestlingworth on Thursday afternoon

Crews from three counties have dealt with a two-acre field and barn fire.

Bedfordshire Fire Service was called to the standing crop fire in Wrestlingworth, near Biggleswade, on Thursday afternoon.

It said firefighters worked to get it under control and to ensure cylinders within the storage barn were cooled to stop them exploding.

It was put out successfully and crews remained at the scene to monitor it, it added.

Biggleswade Community Fire Station
The barn was made of corrugated metal

Crews from across Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire used hose reels, jets and an ultra-high pressure lance.

Biggleswade Community Fire Station
A storage barn was destroyed in the blaze

