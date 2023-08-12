Luton: Premier League will help 'locally, nationally and internationally'
- Published
An ambassador of a campaign to promote Luton has said he is "tired" of hearing people talk the town down.
Montell Neufville is part of the Step Forward Luton which aims to help attract new business and investment to the area.
A number of ambassadors have been recruited to "sell Luton locally, nationally and internationally".
The group said financial investment was beginning "to transform the town" which suffered from "misconceptions".
Luton Town play their first ever Premier League game on Saturday when they travel to Brighton.
The Hatters earned promotion by beating Coventry City on penalties in the Championship play-off final at Wembley in May.
Mr Neufville said: "I'm tired of hearing people talk Luton down.
"Our town has so much going for it and the best part is - there is even more to come."
Step Forward Luton said residents, charities, businesses and sporting personalities worked together to launch the new brand.
It aims to raise the profile of the town, tackle "misconceptions" and secure new business, jobs and investment into the area.
Banners, billboards, street dressing and social media marketing will all be used for the campaign.
Hannan Ali, another of the ambassadors, said: "It's Luton's moment to shine.
"Together, we can make a lasting impact and shape a vibrant future for everyone in Luton."
Funding came from the government's Partnerships for People and Place fund.
"The messaging will highlight the positive things happening in Luton and build excitement for the future," the campaign added in a statement.
People are being encouraged to take a selfie by the large orange promotional signs and talk about what they love about Luton on social media using #StepForwardLuton.
