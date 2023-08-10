Gregory Porter helps Buckinghamshire artist's charity fundraiser

Gregory Porter with his portraitCheltenham Festivals and Attivo
Gregory Porter has performed at Cheltenham Jazz Festival seven times
By Danny Fullbrook
BBC News, Buckinghamshire

A signed portrait of Gregory Porter is being auctioned off to raise money for charity.

Buckinghamshire artist George Groves presented his work to the Grammy Award-winning jazz artist at Cheltenham Jazz Festival earlier this year.

Funds raised will go to festival initiative Relaxed Concert for Schools, which uses music to help children with special education and disability needs.

The 24-year-old artist said Porter's face "lit up" when he saw the portrait.

"Gregory was extremely appreciative upon the unveiling and we conversed about the portrait and his love for art," said Mr Groves.

Cheltenham Festivals and Attivo
Over the last few years, George Groves has dedicated himself to capturing "incredible individuals from across the world"

The American jazz singer signed the back of the portrait and a print, which are expected to sell for a total of at least £8,400.

Mr Groves said he knew "the healing power" that music could have and was pleased he could sell the portrait to raise money.

He said: "Knowing this painting and print will support a mission that aims to heal and comfort through art itself is gratifying to say the least."

Cheltenham Festivals and Attivo
The highest estimate for the signed portrait is £9,800 and the print could go for up to £800

The Gerrards Cross based portraitist has presented many celebrities with his work, such as actor Idris Elba, astronaut Tim Peake and Olympic champion Christine Ohuruogu.

The auction is open to bidders and closes on the evening of 18 August.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook and Instagram. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or get in touch via WhatsApp on 0800 169 1830

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.