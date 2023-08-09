Newport Pagnell: By-election date set for crash councillor's seat
- Published
A by-election for a seat vacated by a councillor after a driving conviction came to light will take place next month.
Conservative councillor Scot Balazs hit a van in February while driving on a provisional licence with no insurance.
He resigned from Milton Keynes Council last week after also pleading guilty to driving without due care and attention.
The poll for his Newport Pagnell South seat is due to take place on 21 September.
Balazs won the seat in 2021, replacing Liberal Democrat councillor Douglas McCall who retired.
If Labour win the seat, they will be one away from full control of the council.
