Newport Pagnell hotel set to take in male asylum seekers
- Published
The Home Office is set to move 270 male asylum seekers into a hotel in Newport Pagnell, near Milton Keynes.
The government said it had told Milton Keynes City Council of the decision to temporarily house refugees there.
Labour leader Pete Marland said the council knew the hotel might be used in June but only knew of an imminent move on Monday, calling it "disgraceful".
The Home Office said it engaged with local authorities "as early as possible".
Mr Marland criticised the government for its asylum policy and said: "People are simply being dumped in our city without proper support. It's disgraceful.
"I'm very worried that this awful management is damaging for local community cohesion and it is not in best interests of the people that have moved here.
"I think it shows a lack of planning. Milton Keynes City Council was told in June that this hotel might be used but had no prior warning that people were starting to move in.
"We don't know who the people are, don't know their needs, don't know if they need medical treatment, and that is really concerning."
He went on to say the city had always been welcoming to a range of people, including Afghan refugees before they were moved by the Home Office, and said: "It's about making sure that these people have the right services here and about the council having the right amount of notice to be able to provide those services, so it doesn't impact on the local community."
A Home Office spokesperson said: "We have been clear that the use of hotels to house asylum seekers is unacceptable - there are currently more than 51,000 asylum seekers in hotels costing the UK taxpayer £6m a day.
"We engage with local authorities as early as possible whenever sites are used for asylum accommodation and work to ensure arrangements are safe for hotel residents and local people.
"We are working closely to listen to the local communities' views and reduce the impact of sites, including through providing on-site security and financial support."
Conservative MP for Milton Keynes North, Ben Everitt, said the council was well aware of the migrants coming to the city.
"They've had fair warning. They've been working with the Home Office on this case, so surprised is the last thing they should be," he said.
Mr Everitt said he was not "delighted" about the Newport Pagnell arrivals, but said: "We have to play our part."
"I need to make sure we are dealing with this at pace and process these claims as soon as possible," he said.
"Newport Pagnell opened its arms and its heart to Afghan families and I'm sure it will be a very welcoming place for our next set of visitors."
