Newport Pagnell: Florist gives up shop after councillor van crash
A florist has had to give up its premises after its van was written off in a crash involving a councillor.
Conservative Milton Keynes councillor Scot Balazs hit the vehicle in February while driving on a provisional licence with no insurance.
Bluebell Flowers, in Newport Pagnell, said the crash was "the straw that broke the camel's back".
Balazs, who resigned as a councillor last week, has been approached for comment.
The former councillor, who represented Newport Pagnell South, was involved in the crash two weeks before Valentine's Day.
He admitted driving without due care and attention at High Wycombe Magistrates' Court on 18 May, but only stepped down following a newspaper report.
The florist, which has been on Newport Pagnell High Street for 15 years, said an insurance claim was going through the appropriate channels, but it was "taking a long time" and the company had not been able to buy a replacement vehicle.
The owners said they had been using their own car to do deliveries and had lost business. As a result of that and other rising costs, they decided to give up their shop and move the business to their home.
Owner Brenda Gregory said she was "totally devastated".
"What with Brexit, the energy crisis, Covid and the cost of living crisis we've been limping along but thriving up until February, and that's when it went horribly wrong.
"I think this has been the straw that's broken the camel's back. To continue on like this, it's just too hard."
Milton Keynes Citizen, which first reported the resignation, said a fundraising page had since been set up by residents to buy the florist a new van.
In a resignation statement released last week, Balazs apologised "for any upset and concern my actions may have caused".
Milton Keynes Conservative Federation said it had not been aware of the former councillor's conviction or allegations made against him until it was told about a complaint made to the Standards Committee on 1 August.
Chairman George Bowyer said the federation had been aware that Balazs had a car accident, but "were not aware of the severity of the issue, the police investigation, the charge, the appearance in court or the guilty plea" until that date.
Balazs had also stated that he had no convictions or any proceedings pending for any criminal matter in a recent form regarding his potential reselection as a candidate for the 2024 local government elections, Mr Bowyer said.
"I was completely unaware of the unfortunate consequences that Mr Balazs' motor accident had on the ability of Bluebell Flowers to carry out their business operations," he said.
"I deeply regret the increased distress that our inadvertent inaction will have undoubtedly caused to the business owners and employees.
"As soon as I became aware of these events, I visited Bluebell Flowers on 4 August to express these regrets in person."
