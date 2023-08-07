Standon Hill: Woman dies and man arrested after two-vehicle crash
- Published
A man has been arrested after a woman died in a two-vehicle crash.
A Ford Transit flatbed lorry and Kia Picanto collided on the A120 at Standon Hill at about 12:45 BST on Saturday.
The Picanto driver, an 81-year-old woman from Ware, died from her injuries, Hertfordshire Police said.
The lorry driver, 42, from Frinton-on-Sea, Essex, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving while over the limit for drink and drugs.
Police said the lorry was travelling westbound and was believed to have strayed on to the opposite carriageway where it hit the Picanto.
The Beds, Cambs and Herts Serious Collision Investigation Unit has appealed for witnesses to come forward.
Det Sgt Craig Wheeler said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the driver at this tragic time, who are being supported by specialist officers.
"We are appealing for anyone who was driving in the area at the time and witnessed the white flatbed lorry being driven prior to the collision, or the collision itself, to get in touch with us as soon as possible, if they have not already done so.
"We are particularly interested in anyone who had a dashcam in operation at the time."
