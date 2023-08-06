Bishop's Stortford: Man arrested after truck crashes into shopfront
A man has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs after a recovery truck smashed into the front of a shop.
The crash happened at North Street in Bishop's Stortford, Hertfordshire, just after 10:00 BST on Saturday.
Police said a woman who was injured and taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge was in a stable condition.
The man has also been held on suspicion of causing injury by driving without due care.
