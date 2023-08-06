Bishop's Stortford: Man arrested after truck crashes into shopfront

The recovery truck in the front of a shop in Bishop's Stortford, HertfordshireMark Alex
Emergency services were called to North Street, Bishop's Stortford, Hertfordshire, just after 10:00 BST

A man has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs after a recovery truck smashed into the front of a shop.

The crash happened at North Street in Bishop's Stortford, Hertfordshire, just after 10:00 BST on Saturday.

Police said a woman who was injured and taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge was in a stable condition.

The man has also been held on suspicion of causing injury by driving without due care.

Stephen Huntley
Police said a man has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving and causing serious injury by driving without due care
Stephen Huntley
The truck has now been removed from the front of the shop

