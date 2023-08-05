Working on Heartstopper a 'dream' says composer
A composer for the hit Netflix coming-of-age drama Heartstopper has described working on it as a "dream".
Adiescar Chase, from Bedford, has written music for both the first and second seasons.
The multi-instrumentalist praised the show, based on books by Alice Oseman, for focusing on positive themes such as friendship and love.
"If I'm ever feeling anxious, reading the books calms me down and it's the same when I score the music," she said.
Ms Chase said she "had a lot of fun" writing new material for the second series.
Speaking to BBC Three Counties Radio, she revealed she bought a new synthesiser specifically to find new sounds for the show's return.
"It's definitely added a new life to it," she said. "The characters have grown, the story is developing and I think the music has done that as well."
The musician discovered her love for composing for film and TV on a "Sound and Music Summer School" course at Purcell School in Bushey, Hertfordshire.
Her mother signed her up without her knowledge, but when she started she discovered her future passion.
"It's that part of composing about connecting with someone emotionally, leading them through a story and, for me, expressing my emotions through something else."
Ms Chase said fans had been sending her positive messages since the album version of the soundtrack was also recently released.
She said: "Being able to score for both season one and two is a dream because I really do touch emotions. The messages are so lovely and the music is so fun, I've just lucked out."
