Leighton Buzzard mum who birthed twins alone meets medics
A woman who gave birth to her twin boys alone has been reunited with the medics and call-handler who helped her.
Molly Digby from Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire, also had to resuscitate the second baby, Archie.
East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust call handler Nick Hall told Ms Digby how to tear open the sac and start CPR.
Mr Hall said the twins survived because the 23-year-old mother "stayed calm" and "followed everything to a tee".
When Ms Digby's waters broke in January, her partner James was 90 miles away at work.
She said she didn't realise she was in labour at first "because I'd never done it before" and she quickly gave birth to Jacob, who weighed 1.2kg (2.6lbs)
She then called 999 and spoke to Mr Hall while she delivered Archie, who only weighed 570g (1.3lbs).
Ms Digby, who had received first aid training herself, said Mr Hall "was amazing".
An ambulance arrived within 14 minutes and the Magpas air ambulance was also called.
Magpas doctor Adriana Cordier said: "I remember thinking that Archie is not as big as my hand.
"He needed some support with his heartbeat, but both kids are really strong."
Eleven medics were involved and Ms Digby said they were "incredible" adding "the teamwork was absolutely impeccable".
Several of the team were reunited with Molly and her family last week.
Paramedic Cala Thorton, 25, said: "To meet them and see everything's normal, as it should be for their age - it's just incredible. You couldn't have asked for a better outcome."
Mr Hall said it was his first opportunity to meet a patient he had helped.
"Molly's just as amazing in person as she was on the phone. Seeing her today and seeing how healthy the two boys are, I can't really describe it - it's a special feeling," he added.
