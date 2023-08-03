Thames Valley PC admits sexual offences against girl
A serving police officer has admitted having penetrative sexual activity with a 13-year-old girl.
PC Luke Christopher Horner, of Thames Valley Police (TVP), travelled while off duty to Rushden in Northamptonshire to commit the offence on 11 June.
The 24-year-old pleaded guilty to sexual activity with a child during a hearing at Northampton Crown Court.
He was remanded in custody until sentencing which will take place at the same court on 8 September.
A second count, of making an indecent image of a child, was removed from the indictment, with prosecutor Ben Gow claiming this offence formed part of the sexual activity.
The court was told PC Horner, who was based at Amersham police station in Buckinghamshire, recorded the act on the victim's phone.
Wearing a light grey suit, white shirt and blue tie, Horner spoke only to confirm his identity and enter his plea over a video link from HMP Peterborough, in Cambridgeshire
Charges against Horner were brought by Northamptonshire Police, but TVP has suspended him from duty and has launched a separate misconduct investigation.
The force has also referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
