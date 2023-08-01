Bedford free parking on offer to boost business
Four hours free parking is on offer at one car park in a town despite an election promise from a mayor to bring it to all council locations.
The daily free parking promotion will be on offer at Allhallows, Bedford until February.
Tom Wootton, the newly elected Conservative mayor of Bedford Borough Council, had planned a larger scheme to boost business.
The council said budget constrains meant the plan had to be scaled back.
Mr Wooton took control from a Liberal Democrat mayor, Dave Hodgson, after local elections in May.
Conservative councillor Andrea Spice, the portfolio holder for town centre and planning, told BBC Three Counties Radio the authority was "making sure we have a 2023 High Street that meets all the needs".
"We've done this as a trial, we have some footfall counters in town so we can see directly how free parking is bringing in more people in for this six months", Ms Spice said.
"It if doesn't work, we have to go back to the drawing board and it if does work really we'll look to expand it."
Bernie Cooray runs Bernie's cafe in the town said she hopes the parking trail will bring in more customers.
"I'm happy - it's better than nothing.
"It's not enough but at least he's meeting us halfway."
