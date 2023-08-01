Luton road resurfaced after pothole repair access issues
A road has been re-laid where a driver said he could no longer get his van off his driveway without damaging it following pothole repairs.
Gary Baker, from Luton, said when workmen raised the level of the surface on Sarum Road, he could not leave his drive without scraping his vehicle.
After raising the problem with BBC Three Counties Radio, Luton Borough Council returned to re-lay the road and footpath by his home, he said.
Mr Baker said he was now "very happy".
Mr Baker brought the problem to the attention of The JVS Show who contacted the council.
Workers first came and adapted the pavement, but he could then only drive his van on and off at a specific angle, he said.
On Friday, the council sent workers to the road to re-do it.
"They've re-tarmacked the road, it's all fine," Mr Baker said.
"They brought a machine, broke it all out and re-laid the tarmac. It's back to the original level, to what it was before, it's fine again now.
"I'm very happy, they've done a good job.
"They've gone above and beyond."
He said the driveway has been there for 30 years and he had not experienced access issues before.
