'The best show in the world': 20 years on from record-breaking concert
"The best show in the world" is how Robbie Williams described his record-breaking show at Knebworth Park.
The record attendance of 375,000 fans over three nights in August 2003 at the Hertfordshire estate has never been broken in the UK.
Despite decades of performances at Knebworth Park, its current owner said the Williams show remained the "best I've ever seen".
The concert is featured in an exhibition marking 50 years of music.
Knebworth held its first concert in 1974 with performances from The Van Morrison Show and The Doobie Brothers.
Since then it has hosted rock royalty with the likes of Pink Floyd, Queen and The Rolling Stones taking to the stage.
Tickets for Willams' shows on 2, 3 and 4 August 2003 sold out 10 months in advance and organisers found themselves having to make late changes with stands specifically for pregnant fans.
Five women went into labour while at the gigs and one gave birth in a St John Ambulance tent as Williams rocked out in the background.
At the time he told the crowds: "I've never seen anything like this in my life. Ever. And after these three nights, I don't think Britain will see anything like it for a long time to come either."
Only Harry Styles has come close to the Williams Knebworth concerts. Styles' four nights at Wembley earlier this year drew in 360,000 fans.
To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the historic first concert held at Knebworth, an exhibition of film clips, and memorabilia will go on display throughout August.
Current Knebworth owner Henry Lytton Cobbold said he was "so grateful" his father had created an "extraordinary legacy" through the Knebworth concerts.
"Before his death last year, he and I had both only ever missed one of all the Knebworth concerts. He said the one I missed - Pink Floyd in 1975 - was the best.
"But I was quick to tell him that, no, the only one he missed was the best - the last night of Robbie Williams in 2003.
"As Robbie said on the night, 'This is the best show in the world right now.' Robbie was right.
"Twenty years on, I've not seen a better one."