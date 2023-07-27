Nadine Dorries urged to quit as MP by Flitwick Town Council
A town council has urged former government minister Nadine Dorries to resign as an MP immediately over what they described as her "continuing lack of representation" for constituents.
The Conservative politician announced last month she would quit after she failed to receive a peerage, but she is yet to formally do so.
Flitwick Town Council in Mid Bedfordshire said there were "concerns" about her focus on TV work.
She has held the seat since 2005.
'Embarrass'
In a strongly worded letter, the councillors said: "The last time you spoke in the Commons was 7 June 2022.
"You have not maintained a constituency office for a considerable time and it's widely understood that you have not held a surgery in Flitwick since March 2020.
"Rather than representing constituents, the council is concerned that your focus appears to have been firmly on your television show, upcoming book and political manoeuvres to embarrass the government for not appointing you to the House of Lords."
The letter said Flitwick, that with a population of about 13,800 was the largest concentration of voters in the constituency, "desperately need effective representation now".
"Flitwick Town Council calls on you to immediately vacate your seat to allow a by-election," it added.
Ms Dorries, a health minister and then secretary of state for digital, culture, media and sport under former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has been approached for comment.
She hosts a weekly chat show on Talk TV and has written a book titled The Plot: The Political Assassination Of Boris Johnson.
It is due to be published days before the Conservative Party conference in September.
