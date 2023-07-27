Bedford park fatal stabbing: Police to return to scene four weeks later
Police will be returning to a park four weeks after a 25-year-old man was stabbed to death.
Bedfordshire Police said it would be handing out leaflets and talking to people, at Jubilee Park, Bedford.
Ashish Sachdev Nahar, was discovered injured on 29 June. He was taken to hospital but died shortly afterwards.
A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named because of his age, has been charged with murder and appeared at Luton Crown Court on 6 July.
He was remanded into custody.
A plea hearing is due to take place on 21 September, with a trial date set for 4 December.
A post-mortem examination found Mr Nahar died from a single stab wound to the heart.
Det Ch Insp Katie Dounias, from the Bedfordshire Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: "This remains an active investigation and we are keen to speak to anyone who has any information about Mr Nahar's tragic death.
"We'll have officers in the park between 20:00 BST and 21:00 handing out leaflets and speaking to anyone who might have been in the area at the time of this incident.
"Any information, no matter how small or insignificant it might seem, could prove vital in bringing those responsible to justice."
Mr Nahar's mother, Anita Nahar, said in a statement he was a "cheerful joyful young man who had all his life ahead of him".
"Ashish was deeply loved and will forever be missed terribly."
A 46-year-old woman, arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice, has been bailed.
