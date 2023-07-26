Carol Morgan murder inquiry: Pair charged over 1981 killing
Two people including the husband of a Bedfordshire shopkeeper killed 42 years ago have been charged over her death.
The body of Carol Morgan, 36, was found at Morgan's Store in Linslade, near Leighton Buzzard, on 13 August 1981.
Allen Morgan, 73, and Margaret Morgan, 74, appeared at Luton Magistrates' Court accused of conspiracy to murder.
The pair, of Stanstead Crescent, Brighton, were remanded into custody ahead of their next appearance at Luton Crown Court on 29 August.
They were arrested by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit on Tuesday as part of a cold case murder investigation, launched in 2018.
Ms Morgan was repeatedly struck with a sharp and heavy instrument, police said.
