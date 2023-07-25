Carol Morgan murder inquiry: Pair arrested over 1981 killing
A man and woman in their 70s have been arrested in connection with the unsolved murder of a shopkeeper in Bedfordshire 42 years ago.
The body of Carol Morgan, 36, was found at Morgan's Store in Linslade, near Leighton Buzzard, on 13 August 1981.
A man and woman from Brighton were being questioned on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.
They remained in police custody after being arrested by the Beds, Cambs & Herts Major Crime Unit on Tuesday.
Ms Morgan was repeatedly struck with a sharp and heavy instrument.
Det Supt Carl Foster, leading the inquiry, said: "We launched a murder investigation into the cold case of Carol Morgan over five years ago.
"My team have worked relentlessly to piece together the events that led to her untimely death and have explored investigative opportunities available to us in the time that's passed since the 1980s.
"I want to thank our community for supporting the investigation. Our cold case unit continues to review every unsolved murder and no murder investigation is ever closed."
A number of arrests were made at the time of Ms Morgan's death, and again in 2019, but no-one has ever been charged.
Bedfordshire Police's website has a page dedicated to the murder inquiry and appealed for fresh information.
