Luton: Electric unicycle rider jailed over pensioner's death
- Published
A man who was riding an electric unicycle on a pavement when he hit an 88-year-old pedestrian, causing fatal injuries, has been jailed.
Tudor Manolache was travelling between 20-30mph when he hit Leonard Bailey on Hatters Way, Luton, on 5 September.
Mr Bailey was taken to hospital but died a few weeks later.
Manolache, 39, admitted causing death by careless driving and causing death while uninsured or unlicensed, and was jailed for 14 months.
To operate an electric unicycle, the rider stands on it and leans in order to accelerate, brake and steer.
Police said it was estimated that Manolache, from Luton, was travelling at 20-30mph on a Begode RS when he hit Mr Bailey, who had been walking in the opposite direction.
Det Sgt David Burstow, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire serious collisions unit, said the case was the first prosecution in its area resulting from a fatal collision involving a personal light electric vehicle.
"As the vehicle was propelled solely by an electric motor, it is classified as a motor vehicle which means it requires the same documentation as a car in order to be ridden on a road or public place," he said.
"Manolache has taken full responsibility and is very remorseful for causing the collision which led to the sad death of Mr Bailey."
The detective added that use of a single-wheel electric vehicle, or the more common two-wheel scooter, was illegal on the road or a public place, except in official trial areas on trial vehicles and even in those cases, use on the footpath was illegal, owing to the increased risk to pedestrians.
Manolache, who was sentenced at Luton Crown Court, will also be disqualified from driving for two years and seven months when released.