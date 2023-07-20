Tring: Outdoor cannabis farm discovered on abandoned land
An outdoor cannabis farm discovered on abandoned land has been dismantled by police.
Hertfordshire Constabulary said it was told that 110 plants, in various stages of growth, had been planted off Tringford Road, Tring.
Specialist officers worked to remove them and a police helicopter was flown overhead to further search the area, it added.
Inquiries were continuing to find those responsible, the force said.
PC Jordan Miles, from the force's Intervention Team, said: "This operation is just one example of how frontline officers work with specialist teams across the constabulary to tackle criminality."
He asked for anyone with information to come forward.
